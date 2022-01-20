 Skip to main content

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 20, 2022 12:37pm   Comments
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) shares moved upwards by 15.3% to $2.63 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 163.8K shares is 45.3% of Elys Game Technology's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.2 million.
  • Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) stock increased by 15.27% to $6.61. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 7.3 million, which is 386.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $274.9 million.
  • Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) shares moved upwards by 13.58% to $8.36. As of 12:30 EST, Vroom's stock is trading at a volume of 3.7 million, which is 123.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  • JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) shares moved upwards by 11.36% to $80.52. JD.com's stock is trading at a volume of 16.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 149.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $125.0 billion.
  • Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) shares rose 10.92% to $4.67. As of 12:30 EST, Nerdy's stock is trading at a volume of 376.3K, which is 27.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $391.6 million.
  • Betterware de Mexico SAB (NASDAQ:BWMX) stock increased by 10.8% to $24.4. Trading volume for Betterware de Mexico SAB's stock is 416.4K as of 12:30 EST. This is 551.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $892.6 million.
Losers

  • BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) shares decreased by 12.9% to $2.91 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, BT Brands's stock is trading at a volume of 201.7K, which is 189.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.7 million.
  • Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) stock decreased by 6.9% to $1.89. Trading volume for Tarena International's stock is 52.3K as of 12:30 EST. This is 9.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $21.3 million.
  • Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock fell 5.08% to $4.3. Vinco Ventures's stock is trading at a volume of 56.6 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 185.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $584.2 million.
  • Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) stock declined by 4.78% to $11.36. Trading volume for Tenneco's stock is 393.9K as of 12:30 EST. This is 46.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $932.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

