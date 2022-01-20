12 Financials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) shares increased by 16.5% to $15.97 during Thursday's regular session. SoFi Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 165.7 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 492.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.1 billion.
- 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) shares moved upwards by 12.34% to $22.93. As of 12:30 EST, 360 DigiTech's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million, which is 93.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion.
- LexinFintech Holdings (NASDAQ:LX) stock increased by 12.27% to $3.75. As of 12:30 EST, LexinFintech Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million, which is 59.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $685.9 million.
- UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR) shares increased by 12.12% to $5.11. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 4.2 million, which is 63.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $773.4 million.
- AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB) shares increased by 11.16% to $4.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- X Financial (NYSE:XYF) shares rose 9.53% to $3.1. The company's market cap stands at $166.9 million.
Losers
- China Finance Online Co (NASDAQ:JRJC) shares declined by 37.1% to $4.05 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares, making up 227.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 million.
- GWG Hldgs (NASDAQ:GWGH) stock fell 21.19% to $4.11. The company's market cap stands at $85.4 million.
- Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) stock decreased by 7.21% to $0.47. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 751.0K shares, making up 10.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.7 million.
- Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) stock decreased by 6.8% to $12.35. The company's market cap stands at $35.2 million.
- Dragon Victory Intl (NASDAQ:LYL) shares fell 6.66% to $1.12. As of 12:30 EST, Dragon Victory Intl's stock is trading at a volume of 103.4K, which is 80.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $25.2 million.
- Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) stock declined by 6.46% to $14.48. Trading volume for Hagerty's stock is 108.4K as of 12:30 EST. This is 28.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 billion.
