9 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) stock moved upwards by 11.5% to $6.5 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 2.9 million shares is 123.3% of BTCS's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $66.7 million.
- Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) shares rose 10.94% to $10.24. Glimpse Group's stock is trading at a volume of 533.3K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 57.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.0 million.
- Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) shares moved upwards by 8.69% to $6.25. As of 12:30 EST, Opera's stock is trading at a volume of 276.4K, which is 168.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $719.6 million.
Losers
- Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) stock declined by 14.5% to $56.37 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 375.8K shares is 235.2% of Clearfield's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $775.3 million.
- Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) shares decreased by 7.98% to $8.88. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.3 million, which is 118.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $966.4 million.
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares declined by 7.7% to $3.0. As of 12:30 EST, Phunware's stock is trading at a volume of 18.4 million, which is 46.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $288.7 million.
- Samsara (NYSE:IOT) shares declined by 7.56% to $19.7. Trading volume for Samsara's stock is 935.8K as of 12:30 EST. This is 46.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.8 billion.
- American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) stock fell 7.52% to $1.51. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 4.9 million, which is 25.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $131.2 million.
- Ipsidy (NASDAQ:AUID) stock decreased by 7.12% to $7.63. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 126.5K, which is 62.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $177.1 million.
