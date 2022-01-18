 Skip to main content

10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 18, 2022 12:41pm   Comments
Gainers

  • QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) shares moved upwards by 9.4% to $5.65 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, QuickLogic's stock is trading at a volume of 90.4K, which is 136.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $66.5 million.
  • Oblong (NASDAQ:OBLG) shares moved upwards by 7.47% to $0.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.4 million.
  • Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) stock increased by 6.48% to $21.51. As of 12:30 EST, Couchbase's stock is trading at a volume of 344.5K, which is 64.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $937.7 million.
  • Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) shares moved upwards by 5.66% to $101.23. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.2 million, which is 73.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.6 billion.
Losers

  • BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) shares decreased by 29.6% to $3.46 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares, making up 213.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $244.0 million.
  • BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) stock declined by 18.12% to $5.2. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.0 million, which is 85.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.4 million.
  • CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) stock declined by 11.24% to $0.37. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 614.8K shares, making up 38.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.5 million.
  • Ipsidy (NASDAQ:AUID) stock fell 9.89% to $8.75. The current volume of 77.8K shares is 39.7% of Ipsidy's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $203.0 million.
  • American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) stock decreased by 9.66% to $1.59. As of 12:30 EST, American Virtual Cloud's stock is trading at a volume of 3.2 million, which is 17.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $138.4 million.
  • Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) shares declined by 9.56% to $6.25. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 74.6K shares, making up 85.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $84.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

