10 Financials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 11, 2022 12:41pm   Comments
Gainers

  • OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) shares increased by 14.8% to $5.9 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, OppFi's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million, which is 309.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.4 million.
  • Eqonex (NASDAQ:EQOS) shares rose 13.37% to $2.12. Eqonex's stock is trading at a volume of 393.2K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 16.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $82.7 million.
  • Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) shares moved upwards by 10.48% to $2.06. As of 12:31 EST, Metromile's stock is trading at a volume of 870.8K, which is 26.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $263.4 million.
  • LendingClub (NYSE:LC) shares increased by 9.21% to $24.06. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.9 million shares, making up 68.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.
Losers

  • Bank of the James Finl Gr (NASDAQ:BOTJ) shares declined by 7.3% to $15.13 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $71.7 million.
  • Oconee Federal Finl (NASDAQ:OFED) shares declined by 6.2% to $22.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $125.1 million.
  • Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) stock fell 4.88% to $10.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.7 million.
  • CNFinance Holdings (NYSE:CNF) stock fell 4.8% to $4.37. Trading volume for CNFinance Holdings's stock is 81.5K as of 12:31 EST. This is 25.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $299.7 million.
  • Village Bank & Trust Finl (NASDAQ:VBFC) shares decreased by 4.68% to $55.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.0 million.
  • 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) stock declined by 4.44% to $19.17. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares, making up 107.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-financial-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

