12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) stock increased by 28.2% to $7.87 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Absci's stock is trading at a volume of 38.6 million, which is 15366.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $728.6 million.
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) stock moved upwards by 15.8% to $2.02. Trading volume for Quoin Pharmaceuticals's stock is 41.2 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 3934.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.8 million.
- Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) shares increased by 15.06% to $3.36. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 213.0K, which is 135.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $101.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Assertio Holdings (NASDAQ:ASRT) shares rose 13.22% to $2.73. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares, making up 109.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $121.8 million.
- Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) stock rose 11.73% to $15.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $415.8 million.
- CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) stock increased by 10.63% to $7.64. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 105.9K, which is 44.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $665.6 million.
Losers
- Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) stock fell 18.7% to $1.06 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.1 million shares, making up 715.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.9 million.
- Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) shares fell 17.11% to $0.92. As of 12:30 EST, Alterity Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 6.3 million, which is 277.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.9 million.
- Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) shares declined by 13.69% to $4.1. Trading volume for Ensysce Biosciences's stock is 1.2 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 17.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $99.4 million.
- Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) shares decreased by 13.51% to $3.97. Aligos Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 895.6K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 408.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $169.1 million.
- Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) stock declined by 11.58% to $1.07. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.6 million shares, making up 416.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $120.1 million.
- Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) stock fell 11.21% to $0.95. The current volume of 1.5 million shares is 32.8% of Hoth Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.7 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
