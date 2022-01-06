 Skip to main content

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 06, 2022 12:36pm   Comments
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) shares moved upwards by 18.7% to $0.73 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Kaival Brands Innovations's stock is 17.7 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 346.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.6 million.
  • Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) shares moved upwards by 11.02% to $19.57. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 2.3 million, which is 77.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
  • Trxade Health (NASDAQ:MEDS) stock increased by 10.08% to $2.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.4 million.
  • 17 Education & Technology (NASDAQ:YQ) stock rose 8.62% to $1.26. As of 12:31 EST, 17 Education & Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 174.8K, which is 14.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $62.1 million.
  • Secoo Holding (NASDAQ:SECO) stock moved upwards by 8.35% to $0.44. Secoo Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 87.4K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 31.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $31.0 million.
  • Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) stock moved upwards by 8.05% to $52.44. Trading volume for Pinduoduo's stock is 8.0 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 106.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.7 billion.
  •  

Losers

  • OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) shares decreased by 27.5% to $0.29 during Thursday's regular session. OneSmart Intl Edu Group's stock is trading at a volume of 10.8 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 281.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $46.8 million.
  • Dogness (Intl) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) shares declined by 19.07% to $7.07. Dogness (Intl)'s stock is trading at a volume of 4.0 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 299.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $224.9 million.
  • ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) shares declined by 13.14% to $2.0. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares, making up 391.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.6 million.
  • Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) shares decreased by 11.32% to $7.76. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 828.3K, which is 148.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
  • Boqii Holding (NYSE:BQ) stock fell 8.44% to $0.79. Boqii Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 105.6K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 32.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $71.2 million.
  • Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) stock fell 8.2% to $4.25. The current volume of 4.0 million shares is 8.5% of Naked Brand Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $289.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

