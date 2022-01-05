8 Materials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) stock rose 8.8% to $24.6 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 21.0 million, which is 107.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.3 billion.
- Nucor (NYSE:NUE) shares moved upwards by 7.76% to $126.16. Nucor's stock is trading at a volume of 4.8 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 152.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $36.0 billion.
- China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) shares increased by 7.39% to $0.66. The current volume of 112.0K shares is 135.1% of China Natural Resources's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.8 million.
- Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) shares rose 7.0% to $67.97. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 1.3 million, which is 73.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.4 billion.
- United States Steel (NYSE:X) stock increased by 5.7% to $26.09. United States Steel's stock is trading at a volume of 13.8 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 74.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 billion.
- Ternium (NYSE:TX) shares moved upwards by 5.68% to $48.31. Trading volume for Ternium's stock is 917.7K as of 12:31 EST. This is 126.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 billion.
Losers
- Bon Natural Life (NASDAQ:BON) shares decreased by 11.0% to $3.9 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.4 million.
- ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO) stock fell 8.05% to $1.6. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 652.3K, which is 28.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.1 million.
