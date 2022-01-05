 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

8 Materials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 05, 2022 1:03pm   Comments
Share:
8 Materials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) stock rose 8.8% to $24.6 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 21.0 million, which is 107.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.3 billion.
  • Nucor (NYSE:NUE) shares moved upwards by 7.76% to $126.16. Nucor's stock is trading at a volume of 4.8 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 152.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $36.0 billion.
  • China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) shares increased by 7.39% to $0.66. The current volume of 112.0K shares is 135.1% of China Natural Resources's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.8 million.
  • Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) shares rose 7.0% to $67.97. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 1.3 million, which is 73.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.4 billion.
  • United States Steel (NYSE:X) stock increased by 5.7% to $26.09. United States Steel's stock is trading at a volume of 13.8 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 74.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 billion.
  • Ternium (NYSE:TX) shares moved upwards by 5.68% to $48.31. Trading volume for Ternium's stock is 917.7K as of 12:31 EST. This is 126.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 billion.
  •  

Losers

  • Bon Natural Life (NASDAQ:BON) shares decreased by 11.0% to $3.9 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.4 million.
  • ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO) stock fell 8.05% to $1.6. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 652.3K, which is 28.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-basic-materials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (BON + CHNR)

10 Materials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com