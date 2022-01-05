 Skip to main content

10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 05, 2022 1:03pm   Comments
10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) shares moved upwards by 51.1% to $4.58 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, BTCS's stock is trading at a volume of 35.3 million, which is 16606.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.0 million.
  • Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) shares increased by 26.74% to $3.93. As of 12:31 EST, Data Storage's stock is trading at a volume of 39.6 million, which is 23051.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.2 million.
  • Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) stock increased by 16.64% to $5.65. As of 12:31 EST, Sequans Communications's stock is trading at a volume of 220.6K, which is 196.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $211.5 million.
  • Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) stock moved upwards by 5.8% to $1.64. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 88.3K shares, making up 96.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $99.1 million.
  •  

Losers

  • SMART Glb Hldgs (NASDAQ:SGH) stock decreased by 16.8% to $60.51 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 2.3 million shares is 447.8% of SMART Glb Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) stock declined by 13.26% to $177.87. Trading volume for Ambarella's stock is 866.0K as of 12:31 EST. This is 114.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 billion.
  • Monday.Com (NASDAQ:MNDY) stock declined by 10.89% to $257.76. Trading volume for Monday.Com's stock is 406.2K as of 12:31 EST. This is 89.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 billion.
  • Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) shares declined by 9.44% to $34.41. Trading volume for Grid Dynamics Holdings's stock is 203.9K as of 12:31 EST. This is 44.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
  • Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares fell 8.84% to $5.16. Microvision's stock is trading at a volume of 3.5 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 71.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $846.7 million.
  • Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) stock fell 8.19% to $31.34. Trading volume for Marathon Digital Holdings's stock is 6.8 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 51.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

