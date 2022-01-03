 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 03, 2022 1:34pm   Comments
Share:
Gainers

  • Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) stock moved upwards by 117.5% to $2.85 during Monday's regular session. Genprex's stock is trading at a volume of 101.5 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 22317.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $136.2 million.
  • Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) shares increased by 109.55% to $7.46. Trading volume for Immix Biopharma's stock is 115.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 9150.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $56.5 million.
  • Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) stock increased by 25.32% to $7.77. As of 12:30 EST, Pear Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 5.3 million, which is 1173.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) shares increased by 17.8% to $1.72. As of 12:30 EST, Unity Biotechnology's stock is trading at a volume of 3.2 million, which is 336.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.2 million.
  • Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) stock rose 17.76% to $0.24. As of 12:30 EST, Exicure's stock is trading at a volume of 12.1 million, which is 514.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.0 million.
  • Organovo Holdings (NASDAQ:ONVO) shares moved upwards by 16.11% to $4.21. Organovo Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 68.0K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 109.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.6 million.
  •  

Losers

  • Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) stock declined by 32.4% to $6.05 during Monday's regular session. Applied Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 4.8 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 5152.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $158.6 million.
  • Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) shares decreased by 16.55% to $1.26. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.7 million shares, making up 30.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.9 million.
  • Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB) shares decreased by 15.78% to $8.49. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.2 million shares, making up 206.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.0 million.
  • Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) stock declined by 13.3% to $6.52. The current volume of 3.3 million shares is 11.5% of Biofrontera's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.1 million.
  • Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) stock declined by 11.79% to $4.05. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.6 million, which is 21.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $107.0 million.
  • Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) stock decreased by 11.5% to $14.17. Trading volume for Spero Therapeutics's stock is 115.8K as of 12:30 EST. This is 116.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $458.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

