Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) shares rose 4.64% to $3.94 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 893.9K shares, making up 34.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.

(NASDAQ:GOCO) shares rose 4.64% to $3.94 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 893.9K shares, making up 34.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) shares increased by 3.94% to $7.37. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 15.8K shares, making up 10.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $395.7 million.

(NASDAQ:FANH) shares increased by 3.94% to $7.37. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 15.8K shares, making up 10.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $395.7 million. Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) shares increased by 3.21% to $1.45. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 372.4K, which is 82.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $567.8 million.

(NYSE:WDH) shares increased by 3.21% to $1.45. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 372.4K, which is 82.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $567.8 million. Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) shares moved upwards by 2.9% to $8.85. Trading volume for Trean Insurance Group's stock is 27.5K as of 12:40 EST. This is 21.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $452.8 million.

(NASDAQ:TIG) shares moved upwards by 2.9% to $8.85. Trading volume for Trean Insurance Group's stock is 27.5K as of 12:40 EST. This is 21.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $452.8 million. Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) stock rose 2.75% to $3.17. The current volume of 1.9 million shares is 32.5% of Root's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $796.6 million.

(NASDAQ:ROOT) stock rose 2.75% to $3.17. The current volume of 1.9 million shares is 32.5% of Root's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $796.6 million. FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) stock increased by 2.68% to $1.44. The current volume of 20.9K shares is 6.0% of FedNat Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $25.0 million.

(NASDAQ:FNHC) stock increased by 2.68% to $1.44. The current volume of 20.9K shares is 6.0% of FedNat Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $25.0 million.

Losers

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) stock decreased by 3.0% to $3.24 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 7.4K shares is 62.6% of Unico American's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $17.1 million.

(NASDAQ:UNAM) stock decreased by 3.0% to $3.24 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 7.4K shares is 62.6% of Unico American's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $17.1 million. Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) stock declined by 1.95% to $193.25. Trading volume for Investors Title's stock is 571 as of 12:40 EST. This is 12.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $367.1 million.

(NASDAQ:ITIC) stock declined by 1.95% to $193.25. Trading volume for Investors Title's stock is 571 as of 12:40 EST. This is 12.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $367.1 million. HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) shares declined by 1.74% to $84.93. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 14.4K shares, making up 15.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $872.6 million.

(NYSE:HCI) shares declined by 1.74% to $84.93. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 14.4K shares, making up 15.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $872.6 million. National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) stock fell 1.62% to $9.15. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 125, which is 40.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.1 million.

(NASDAQ:NSEC) stock fell 1.62% to $9.15. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 125, which is 40.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.1 million. Crawford (NYSE:CRD) shares declined by 1.54% to $7.46. As of 12:40 EST, Crawford's stock is trading at a volume of 1.6K, which is 16.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

(NYSE:CRD) shares declined by 1.54% to $7.46. As of 12:40 EST, Crawford's stock is trading at a volume of 1.6K, which is 16.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) stock declined by 1.52% to $9.13. As of 12:40 EST, SelectQuote's stock is trading at a volume of 272.8K, which is 18.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.