11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) stock increased by 25.0% to $2.38 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for American Virtual Cloud's stock is 78.2 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 592.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $188.0 million.
- Soluna Holdings (NASDAQ:SLNH) shares rose 11.73% to $11.9. Soluna Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 295.5K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 131.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $156.2 million.
- Sigmatron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) stock moved upwards by 11.69% to $12.7. The current volume of 1.3 million shares is 87.85% of Sigmatron International's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $55.5 million.
- Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) stock moved upwards by 11.54% to $27.25. As of 12:30 EST, Identiv's stock is trading at a volume of 206.2K, which is 158.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $605.1 million.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) shares increased by 11.48% to $22.82. Trading volume for Aehr Test Systems's stock is 1.0 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 29.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $606.0 million.
- Alpha & Omega (NASDAQ:AOSL) stock increased by 9.82% to $60.68. As of 12:30 EST, Alpha & Omega's stock is trading at a volume of 502.2K, which is 118.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
Losers
- Tessco Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) stock declined by 14.48% to $6.5 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 155.5K shares is 65.87% of Tessco Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.2 million.
- OneConnect Financial Tech (NYSE:OCFT) stock fell 11.25% to $2.21. The current volume of 1.5 million shares is 77.53% of OneConnect Financial Tech's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $861.8 million.
- My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) stock decreased by 9.19% to $0.59. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.1 million, which is 19.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.1 million.
- ironSource (NYSE:IS) stock decreased by 8.48% to $7.5. ironSource's stock is trading at a volume of 3.6 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 177.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 billion.
- OLB Gr (NASDAQ:OLB) shares decreased by 7.78% to $2.85. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 991.0K, which is 22.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.7 million.
