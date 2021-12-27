 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 27, 2021 12:37pm   Comments
Share:
11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) stock increased by 25.0% to $2.38 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for American Virtual Cloud's stock is 78.2 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 592.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $188.0 million.
  • Soluna Holdings (NASDAQ:SLNH) shares rose 11.73% to $11.9. Soluna Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 295.5K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 131.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $156.2 million.
  • Sigmatron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) stock moved upwards by 11.69% to $12.7. The current volume of 1.3 million shares is 87.85% of Sigmatron International's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $55.5 million.
  • Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) stock moved upwards by 11.54% to $27.25. As of 12:30 EST, Identiv's stock is trading at a volume of 206.2K, which is 158.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $605.1 million.
  • Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) shares increased by 11.48% to $22.82. Trading volume for Aehr Test Systems's stock is 1.0 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 29.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $606.0 million.
  • Alpha & Omega (NASDAQ:AOSL) stock increased by 9.82% to $60.68. As of 12:30 EST, Alpha & Omega's stock is trading at a volume of 502.2K, which is 118.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
  •  

Losers

  • Tessco Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) stock declined by 14.48% to $6.5 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 155.5K shares is 65.87% of Tessco Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.2 million.
  • OneConnect Financial Tech (NYSE:OCFT) stock fell 11.25% to $2.21. The current volume of 1.5 million shares is 77.53% of OneConnect Financial Tech's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $861.8 million.
  • My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) stock decreased by 9.19% to $0.59. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.1 million, which is 19.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.1 million.
  • ironSource (NYSE:IS) stock decreased by 8.48% to $7.5. ironSource's stock is trading at a volume of 3.6 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 177.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 billion.
  • OLB Gr (NASDAQ:OLB) shares decreased by 7.78% to $2.85. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 991.0K, which is 22.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (AEHR + AOSL)

55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Aehr Shares Soar On Bagging New Order
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com