12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) shares rose 15.73% to $22.23 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 501.3K, which is 69.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) shares rose 14.17% to $17.56. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.3 million shares, making up 66.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $466.3 million.
- Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) shares moved upwards by 14.09% to $1.62. Datasea's stock is trading at a volume of 556.3K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 199.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.8 million.
- VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) stock increased by 13.43% to $9.29. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 979.4K, which is 67.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
- AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) stock rose 12.88% to $9.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $386.1 million.
- Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) shares moved upwards by 12.65% to $94.23. The current volume of 2.6 million shares is 162.66% of Citrix Systems's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $11.7 billion.
Losers
- Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) stock fell 17.46% to $2.23 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Bridgeline Digital's stock is trading at a volume of 748.1K, which is 72.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.7 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) shares fell 14.48% to $1.8. SeaChange International's stock is trading at a volume of 19.3 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 300.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $88.0 million.
- Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) shares declined by 6.92% to $7.13. As of 12:30 EST, Zenvia's stock is trading at a volume of 100.2K, which is 81.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $280.1 million.
- IDEX Biometrics (NASDAQ:IDBA) shares decreased by 6.66% to $27.07. The company's market cap stands at $364.6 million.
- Soluna Holdings (NASDAQ:SLNHP) shares decreased by 6.04% to $18.7.
- Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) shares declined by 5.24% to $18.47. Backblaze's stock is trading at a volume of 124.8K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 23.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $559.6 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
