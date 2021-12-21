 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 21, 2021 12:37pm   Comments
Share:
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) shares rose 15.73% to $22.23 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 501.3K, which is 69.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) shares rose 14.17% to $17.56. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.3 million shares, making up 66.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $466.3 million.
  • Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) shares moved upwards by 14.09% to $1.62. Datasea's stock is trading at a volume of 556.3K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 199.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.8 million.
  • VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) stock increased by 13.43% to $9.29. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 979.4K, which is 67.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
  • AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) stock rose 12.88% to $9.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $386.1 million.
  • Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) shares moved upwards by 12.65% to $94.23. The current volume of 2.6 million shares is 162.66% of Citrix Systems's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $11.7 billion.
  •  

Losers

  • Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) stock fell 17.46% to $2.23 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Bridgeline Digital's stock is trading at a volume of 748.1K, which is 72.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.7 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) shares fell 14.48% to $1.8. SeaChange International's stock is trading at a volume of 19.3 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 300.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $88.0 million.
  • Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) shares declined by 6.92% to $7.13. As of 12:30 EST, Zenvia's stock is trading at a volume of 100.2K, which is 81.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $280.1 million.
  • IDEX Biometrics (NASDAQ:IDBA) shares decreased by 6.66% to $27.07. The company's market cap stands at $364.6 million.
  • Soluna Holdings (NASDAQ:SLNHP) shares decreased by 6.04% to $18.7.
  • Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) shares declined by 5.24% to $18.47. Backblaze's stock is trading at a volume of 124.8K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 23.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $559.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (AEHR + AGIL)

Aehr Shares Soar On Bagging New Order
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com