12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) stock increased by 51.06% to $2.84 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 214.5 million, which is 8005.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $192.9 million.
- Sigmatron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) shares increased by 26.69% to $10.25. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.7 million, which is 988.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.9 million.
- Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) stock moved upwards by 16.0% to $102.98. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 31.5 million, which is 315.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $281.5 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) shares increased by 13.89% to $50.91. The current volume of 502.5K shares is 147.69% of Bottomline Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
- Information Analysis (NASDAQ:IAIC) shares increased by 11.21% to $4.14. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 256.1K shares, making up 458.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.8 million.
- Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) shares moved upwards by 9.86% to $19.04. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.1 million, which is 149.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
Losers
- Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) stock fell 46.34% to $61.92 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Everbridge's stock is 10.6 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 2484.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
- Indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) stock fell 20.03% to $11.98. Indie Semiconductor's stock is trading at a volume of 5.8 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 461.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
- Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) shares declined by 11.38% to $13.17. The company's market cap stands at $724.8 million.
- Kaspien Holdings (NASDAQ:KSPN) shares decreased by 10.81% to $12.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.0 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) stock fell 9.27% to $11.06. Trading volume for Everspin Technologies's stock is 379.5K as of 12:30 EST. This is 17.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $216.8 million.
- VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) shares decreased by 8.64% to $8.36. Trading volume for VNET Group's stock is 790.0K as of 12:30 EST. This is 61.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
