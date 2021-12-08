 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 08, 2021 12:48pm   Comments
Share:
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) stock rose 18.42% to $16.84 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.4 million, which is 752.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) stock rose 15.82% to $4.22. Trading volume for Paysafe's stock is 19.0 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 133.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion.
  • Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) stock rose 14.91% to $1.31. As of 12:30 EST, Exela Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 62.8 million, which is 347.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $242.1 million.
  • MMTEC (NASDAQ:MTC) shares moved upwards by 14.85% to $1.16. Trading volume for MMTEC's stock is 637.1K as of 12:30 EST. This is 565.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $29.1 million.
  • EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) shares moved upwards by 13.55% to $675.65. As of 12:30 EST, EPAM Systems's stock is trading at a volume of 1.9 million, which is 693.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $38.3 billion.
  • Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) shares rose 12.64% to $9.57. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 billion.
  •  

Losers

  • American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) stock fell 16.82% to $0.96 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 8.6 million, which is 2044.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.0 million.
  • Mawson Infrastructure (NASDAQ:MIGI) stock fell 10.83% to $6.92. Mawson Infrastructure's stock is trading at a volume of 109.6K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 80.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $477.4 million.
  • United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) stock declined by 7.06% to $11.65. Trading volume for United Microelectronics's stock is 8.3 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 112.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.8 billion.
  • AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) shares fell 6.88% to $15.84. The company's market cap stands at $114.9 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) stock declined by 6.13% to $3.18. Trading volume for Blackboxstocks's stock is 64.2K as of 12:30 EST. This is 24.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $41.1 million.
  • Bonso Electronics Intl (NASDAQ:BNSO) stock decreased by 5.35% to $4.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (ALOT + AVCT)

35 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Recap: AstroNova Q3 Earnings
22 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For December 8, 2021
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Preview: AstroNova's Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com