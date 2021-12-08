12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) stock rose 18.42% to $16.84 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.4 million, which is 752.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) stock rose 15.82% to $4.22. Trading volume for Paysafe's stock is 19.0 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 133.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion.
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) stock rose 14.91% to $1.31. As of 12:30 EST, Exela Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 62.8 million, which is 347.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $242.1 million.
- MMTEC (NASDAQ:MTC) shares moved upwards by 14.85% to $1.16. Trading volume for MMTEC's stock is 637.1K as of 12:30 EST. This is 565.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $29.1 million.
- EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) shares moved upwards by 13.55% to $675.65. As of 12:30 EST, EPAM Systems's stock is trading at a volume of 1.9 million, which is 693.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $38.3 billion.
- Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) shares rose 12.64% to $9.57. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 billion.
Losers
- American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) stock fell 16.82% to $0.96 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 8.6 million, which is 2044.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.0 million.
- Mawson Infrastructure (NASDAQ:MIGI) stock fell 10.83% to $6.92. Mawson Infrastructure's stock is trading at a volume of 109.6K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 80.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $477.4 million.
- United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) stock declined by 7.06% to $11.65. Trading volume for United Microelectronics's stock is 8.3 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 112.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.8 billion.
- AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) shares fell 6.88% to $15.84. The company's market cap stands at $114.9 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) stock declined by 6.13% to $3.18. Trading volume for Blackboxstocks's stock is 64.2K as of 12:30 EST. This is 24.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $41.1 million.
- Bonso Electronics Intl (NASDAQ:BNSO) stock decreased by 5.35% to $4.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.7 million.
