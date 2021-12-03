12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) stock moved upwards by 13.51% to $16.38 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Tilly's's stock is 801.1K as of 12:30 EST. This is 251.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $507.0 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) shares moved upwards by 5.41% to $45.98. Trading volume for Big Lots's stock is 1.3 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 175.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) stock moved upwards by 5.25% to $14.83. Afya's stock is trading at a volume of 62.8K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 49.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
- Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC) stock increased by 4.34% to $4.08. Trading volume for Moxian (BVI)'s stock is 172.5K as of 12:30 EST. This is 56.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.9 million.
- WW International (NASDAQ:WW) stock moved upwards by 4.24% to $18.07. As of 12:30 EST, WW International's stock is trading at a volume of 588.7K, which is 33.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
- Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) shares rose 3.93% to $20.07. Trading volume for Arco Platform's stock is 136.8K as of 12:30 EST. This is 63.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
Losers
- Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) shares fell 28.69% to $16.34 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Smith & Wesson Brands's stock is trading at a volume of 5.6 million, which is 607.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $785.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) stock fell 20.58% to $49.92. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.7 million shares, making up 454.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) shares declined by 19.78% to $13.59. Sportsman's Warehouse's stock is trading at a volume of 5.9 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 1106.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $596.2 million.
- Jiuzi Holdings (NASDAQ:JZXN) shares decreased by 19.05% to $1.53. The current volume of 640.2K shares is 89.31% of Jiuzi Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $32.7 million.
- Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) stock declined by 18.33% to $14.93. The current volume of 1.3 million shares is 133.4% of Dada Nexus's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $3.4 billion.
- LightInTheBox Holding (NYSE:LITB) shares fell 15.91% to $1.07. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 526.1K shares, making up 107.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $119.7 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
