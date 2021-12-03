 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 03, 2021 1:04pm   Comments
Share:
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) stock moved upwards by 13.51% to $16.38 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Tilly's's stock is 801.1K as of 12:30 EST. This is 251.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $507.0 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) shares moved upwards by 5.41% to $45.98. Trading volume for Big Lots's stock is 1.3 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 175.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) stock moved upwards by 5.25% to $14.83. Afya's stock is trading at a volume of 62.8K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 49.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
  • Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC) stock increased by 4.34% to $4.08. Trading volume for Moxian (BVI)'s stock is 172.5K as of 12:30 EST. This is 56.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.9 million.
  • WW International (NASDAQ:WW) stock moved upwards by 4.24% to $18.07. As of 12:30 EST, WW International's stock is trading at a volume of 588.7K, which is 33.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
  • Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) shares rose 3.93% to $20.07. Trading volume for Arco Platform's stock is 136.8K as of 12:30 EST. This is 63.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
  •  

Losers

  • Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) shares fell 28.69% to $16.34 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Smith & Wesson Brands's stock is trading at a volume of 5.6 million, which is 607.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $785.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) stock fell 20.58% to $49.92. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.7 million shares, making up 454.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) shares declined by 19.78% to $13.59. Sportsman's Warehouse's stock is trading at a volume of 5.9 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 1106.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $596.2 million.
  • Jiuzi Holdings (NASDAQ:JZXN) shares decreased by 19.05% to $1.53. The current volume of 640.2K shares is 89.31% of Jiuzi Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $32.7 million.
  • Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) stock declined by 18.33% to $14.93. The current volume of 1.3 million shares is 133.4% of Dada Nexus's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $3.4 billion.
  • LightInTheBox Holding (NYSE:LITB) shares fell 15.91% to $1.07. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 526.1K shares, making up 107.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $119.7 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (ARCE + AFYA)

Earnings Scheduled For November 29, 2021
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Earnings Scheduled For November 22, 2021
Afya Earnings Preview
54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Arco Platform Secures $150M Investment From Dragoneer, General Atlantic
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com