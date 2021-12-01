12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) shares rose 25.87% to $1.44 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 215.1 million shares, making up 5419.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $161.7 million.
- Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) shares increased by 23.6% to $8.2. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 billion.
- Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) shares increased by 19.28% to $7.32. Trading volume for Sensus Healthcare's stock is 523.9K as of 12:30 EST. This is 714.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.7 million.
- PetVivo Holdings (NASDAQ:PETV) shares increased by 16.21% to $3.37. As of 12:30 EST, PetVivo Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 729.5K, which is 66.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $32.7 million.
- HeartBeam (NASDAQ:BEAT) stock moved upwards by 15.68% to $4.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $141.7 million.
- Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) stock moved upwards by 14.38% to $2.42. The current volume of 621.3K shares is 84.32% of Quotient's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $248.0 million.
Losers
- BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) stock decreased by 55.45% to $5.69 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, BeyondSpring's stock is trading at a volume of 16.9 million, which is 1523.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $222.5 million.
- Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) shares declined by 25.3% to $0.87. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.7 million shares, making up 161.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.5 million.
- Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) stock fell 22.57% to $4.64. The company's market cap stands at $53.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Cumberland (NASDAQ:CPIX) shares decreased by 21.87% to $3.93. As of 12:30 EST, Cumberland's stock is trading at a volume of 9.3 million, which is 265.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $58.2 million.
- CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) stock fell 20.89% to $1.78. As of 12:30 EST, CTI BioPharma's stock is trading at a volume of 7.3 million, which is 693.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $172.1 million.
- Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) shares fell 17.48% to $2.36. Petros Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 4.4 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 42.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $31.0 million.
