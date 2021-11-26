9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) shares increased by 15.13% to $132.73 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, NV5 Global's stock is trading at a volume of 541.5K, which is 1091.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
- BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) stock moved upwards by 9.64% to $8.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- TOMI Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:TOMZ) shares rose 7.75% to $1.25. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 3.3 million, which is 1845.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.6 million.
Losers
- Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) stock declined by 14.54% to $17.58 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Triumph Group's stock is trading at a volume of 734.1K, which is 124.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- Recruiter.Com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) stock declined by 13.2% to $3.09. Recruiter.Com Group's stock is trading at a volume of 148.8K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 131.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.4 million.
- Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) stock declined by 10.5% to $52.78. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 606.9K shares, making up 106.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 billion.
- Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs (NYSE:SPR) shares decreased by 10.2% to $39.1. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 3.5 million, which is 237.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 billion.
- United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) shares fell 9.97% to $42.08. The current volume of 30.5 million shares is 283.68% of United Airlines Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.6 billion.
- American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) shares decreased by 9.77% to $17.56. As of 12:30 EST, American Airlines Group's stock is trading at a volume of 72.1 million, which is 244.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 billion.
