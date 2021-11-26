 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 26, 2021 12:50pm   Comments
Share:
9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) shares increased by 15.13% to $132.73 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, NV5 Global's stock is trading at a volume of 541.5K, which is 1091.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
  • BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) stock moved upwards by 9.64% to $8.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • TOMI Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:TOMZ) shares rose 7.75% to $1.25. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 3.3 million, which is 1845.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.6 million.
  •  

Losers

  • Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) stock declined by 14.54% to $17.58 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Triumph Group's stock is trading at a volume of 734.1K, which is 124.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
  • Recruiter.Com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) stock declined by 13.2% to $3.09. Recruiter.Com Group's stock is trading at a volume of 148.8K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 131.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.4 million.
  • Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) stock declined by 10.5% to $52.78. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 606.9K shares, making up 106.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 billion.
  • Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs (NYSE:SPR) shares decreased by 10.2% to $39.1. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 3.5 million, which is 237.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 billion.
  • United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) shares fell 9.97% to $42.08. The current volume of 30.5 million shares is 283.68% of United Airlines Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.6 billion.
  • American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) shares decreased by 9.77% to $17.56. As of 12:30 EST, American Airlines Group's stock is trading at a volume of 72.1 million, which is 244.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (AAL + BKSY)

Stocks Down On Concerns Over New COVID-19 Strain
What Are Whales Doing With American Airlines Group
Palo Alto Networks and Intuit Keeping the Nasdaq in the Black
Consumer Sentiment Hit a Decade Low Due to Rising Inflation
American Airlines Group Whale Trades For November 15
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com