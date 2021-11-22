10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Vonage Hldgs (NASDAQ:VG) shares moved upwards by 26.05% to $20.64 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for Vonage Hldgs's stock is 92.7 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 4854.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 billion.
- Avaya Hldgs (NYSE:AVYA) stock moved upwards by 22.67% to $22.06. As of 12:30 EST, Avaya Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 4.3 million, which is 450.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) shares moved upwards by 12.78% to $9.97. The current volume of 3.9 million shares is 307.23% of Aeva Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
- Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) shares rose 10.88% to $1.63. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares, making up 300.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $193.0 million.
Losers
- Advanced Human Imaging (NASDAQ:AHI) shares fell 23.15% to $3.25 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion.
- Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) shares fell 19.95% to $83.31. As of 12:30 EST, Cerence's stock is trading at a volume of 1.8 million, which is 523.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Asana (NYSE:ASAN) stock fell 17.69% to $112.93. The current volume of 4.1 million shares is 153.42% of Asana's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $20.7 billion.
- VirnetX Holding (NYSE:VHC) stock declined by 17.61% to $3.09. VirnetX Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 981.6K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 389.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $220.1 million.
- DigitalOcean Holdings (NYSE:DOCN) shares declined by 17.57% to $105.96. As of 12:30 EST, DigitalOcean Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 3.7 million, which is 170.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.5 billion.
- Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) shares decreased by 17.31% to $8.39. The company's market cap stands at $196.2 million.
