12 Financials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 19, 2021 12:42pm   Comments
12 Financials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • UWM Holdings (NYSE:UWMC) stock rose 18.47% to $6.54 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, UWM Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 18.8 million, which is 766.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $656.4 million.
  • FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) shares moved upwards by 16.94% to $2.07. FedNat Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 11.2 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 11958.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.1 million.
  • CNFinance Holdings (NYSE:CNF) shares moved upwards by 14.5% to $4.08. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 252.1K shares, making up 102.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $279.5 million.
  • Eqonex (NASDAQ:EQOS) stock moved upwards by 12.22% to $5.05. Trading volume for Eqonex's stock is 1.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 74.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $197.1 million.
  • Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) stock rose 9.08% to $216.64. Silvergate Capital's stock is trading at a volume of 743.9K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 80.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 billion.
  • Spirit of Texas Bancshare (NASDAQ:STXB) stock moved upwards by 8.03% to $28.9. Spirit of Texas Bancshare's stock is trading at a volume of 562.5K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 1405.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $498.5 million.
  •  

Losers

  • Midwest Holding (NASDAQ:MDWT) shares declined by 10.75% to $19.36 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $72.3 million.
  • Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) shares decreased by 8.76% to $12.53. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 129.0K shares, making up 62.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Federal Agricultural (NYSE:AGM) stock fell 8.75% to $113.5.
  • Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) stock fell 7.95% to $3.36. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 52.8K, which is 37.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $282.1 million.
  • Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) shares fell 7.91% to $4.08. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 169.0K, which is 56.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.3 million.
  Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) shares fell 7.86% to $49.85. The company's market cap stands at $281.4 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

