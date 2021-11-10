 Skip to main content

Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 10, 2021 1:05pm   Comments
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

  • GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) stock increased by 18.47% to $5.13 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, GoHealth's stock is trading at a volume of 6.6 million, which is 160.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) shares increased by 7.47% to $32.21. Trading volume for eHealth's stock is 663.0K as of 12:40 EST. This is 117.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $841.5 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) shares moved upwards by 6.67% to $12.14. SelectQuote's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 31.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
  • Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) stock moved upwards by 4.75% to $3.69. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 98.4K shares, making up 59.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.5 million.
  • Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) stock rose 4.45% to $16.98. Oscar Health's stock is trading at a volume of 501.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 32.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) shares moved upwards by 4.15% to $3.38. The current volume of 3.2 million shares is 104.4% of Metromile's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $427.0 million.
  •  

Losers

  • Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ:MHLD) stock declined by 7.56% to $3.18 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 78.4K, which is 91.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $274.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) stock declined by 3.44% to $15.44. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 78.3K shares, making up 40.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $522.7 million.
  • FG Financial Gr (NASDAQ:FGF) shares fell 2.97% to $4.09. As of 12:40 EST, FG Financial Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 98.7K, which is 34.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.2 million.
  • United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) shares fell 2.96% to $22.01. United Fire Group's stock is trading at a volume of 47.9K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 75.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $552.0 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) stock decreased by 2.36% to $2.69. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 3.9K, which is 2.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.0 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC) stock declined by 2.08% to $4.24. Trading volume for United Insurance Holdings's stock is 32.7K as of 12:40 EST. This is 9.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $183.6 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

