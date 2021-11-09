12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) stock rose 10.94% to $7.51 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 277.7K shares is 160.43% of Frequency Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $258.5 million.
- ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) shares increased by 9.7% to $21.47. As of 12:30 EST, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 930.9K, which is 73.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Assertio Holdings (NASDAQ:ASRT) stock moved upwards by 9.68% to $1.48. Trading volume for Assertio Holdings's stock is 1.3 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 149.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $65.8 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) shares increased by 9.18% to $17.55. ORIC Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 152.4K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 55.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $689.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) shares rose 9.01% to $7.74. The current volume of 1.2 million shares is 113.25% of Ocular Therapeutix's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $592.7 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Imara (NASDAQ:IMRA) shares rose 8.79% to $4.04. The current volume of 82.6K shares is 58.04% of Imara's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $105.9 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
Losers
- Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) shares declined by 28.5% to $30.79 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 4.9 million shares is 1258.19% of Compass Pathways's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Tactile Systems Tech (NASDAQ:TCMD) stock fell 27.71% to $27.46. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 428.2K shares, making up 238.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $543.3 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) stock fell 26.74% to $13.95. The current volume of 252.8K shares is 160.15% of Shattuck Labs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $587.6 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) shares decreased by 23.47% to $13.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) stock decreased by 22.2% to $4.08. SmileDirectClub's stock is trading at a volume of 30.1 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 171.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) shares fell 21.79% to $3.71. As of 12:30 EST, Immutep's stock is trading at a volume of 2.3 million, which is 879.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $277.9 million.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers