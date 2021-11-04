 Skip to main content

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2021 12:42pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) shares increased by 26.41% to $2.44 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Harbor Custom Development's stock is 94.4 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 53811.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.3 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB) shares increased by 22.35% to $18.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $307.0 million.
  • Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) stock rose 19.32% to $37.86. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 6.6 million, which is 424.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $844.7 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) shares rose 16.95% to $16.35. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares, making up 188.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) stock rose 14.15% to $273.54. Trading volume for Etsy's stock is 5.3 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 234.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $34.6 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) shares moved upwards by 12.88% to $13.49. The company's market cap stands at $152.9 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) shares decreased by 25.36% to $8.45 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 15.7 million shares is 479.6% of Qurate Retail's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) stock fell 22.12% to $8.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) shares fell 18.07% to $59.59. As of 12:30 EST, Penn National Gaming's stock is trading at a volume of 18.5 million, which is 394.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.0 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) stock decreased by 16.52% to $46.15. The current volume of 1.3 million shares is 247.51% of Rent-A-Center's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Adtalem Glb Education (NYSE:ATGE) stock declined by 14.41% to $31.02. The current volume of 786.6K shares is 270.75% of Adtalem Glb Education's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) shares declined by 14.04% to $13.6. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 367.5K shares, making up 262.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $402.3 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

