12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2021 12:42pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Evaxion Biotech (NASDAQ:EVAX) stock moved upwards by 157.5% to $16.74 during Thursday's regular session. Evaxion Biotech's stock is trading at a volume of 29.6 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 24957.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $321.3 million.
  • Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) stock rose 40.52% to $79.62. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 26.4 million shares, making up 340.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion.
  • Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) shares moved upwards by 35.24% to $8.25. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.5 million, which is 3320.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $40.1 million.
  • Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) stock rose 25.34% to $3.61. The current volume of 33.0 million shares is 40814.27% of Concert Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $116.1 million.
  • Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) stock moved upwards by 20.67% to $26.67. As of 12:30 EST, Cross Country Healthcare's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million, which is 469.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $985.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) shares moved upwards by 18.59% to $10.84. As of 12:30 EST, Sangamo Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 4.6 million, which is 503.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) stock decreased by 22.94% to $9.81 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 62.0 million shares is 216.11% of Ocugen's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
  • Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) stock decreased by 18.12% to $283.24. Moderna's stock is trading at a volume of 20.2 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 132.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.3 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) stock fell 16.01% to $17.0. Trading volume for Syndax Pharmaceuticals's stock is 764.0K as of 12:30 EST. This is 154.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $826.6 million.
  • Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCCP) shares fell 15.87% to $6.31.
  • Axogen (NASDAQ:AXGN) stock fell 15.49% to $13.18. As of 12:30 EST, Axogen's stock is trading at a volume of 474.2K, which is 328.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $545.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) stock fell 15.01% to $6.29. As of 12:30 EST, iSpecimen's stock is trading at a volume of 270.2K, which is 396.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.5 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

 

 

 

