 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 02, 2021 12:58pm   Comments
Share:
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) stock increased by 16.73% to $14.86 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 269.7% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Motus GI Hldgs (NASDAQ:MOTS) shares rose 16.15% to $0.75. The current volume of 4.6 million shares is 745.84% of Motus GI Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $36.1 million.
  • Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) shares increased by 14.22% to $33.16. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
  • Calliditas Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CALT) shares rose 12.96% to $16.99. The current volume of 77.6K shares is 201.3% of Calliditas Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $444.6 million.
  • Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) shares increased by 11.44% to $21.2.
  • Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) shares increased by 11.01% to $6.0. As of 12:30 EST, Bionano Genomics's stock is trading at a volume of 21.9 million, which is 288.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) shares fell 27.82% to $19.57 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 572.6K shares is 635.11% of Pennant Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $555.0 million.
  • Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) stock declined by 26.93% to $109.43. As of 12:30 EST, Semler Scientific's stock is trading at a volume of 292.2K, which is 1183.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $739.0 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) shares decreased by 12.2% to $3.63.
  • Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) stock fell 10.72% to $94.84. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares, making up 236.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) shares fell 10.1% to $8.31. The current volume of 1.2 million shares is 224.56% of Aldeyra Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $482.5 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) shares fell 9.52% to $3.14. The current volume of 36.5 million shares is 64.0% of Progenity's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $416.7 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

 

 

 

Related Articles (ALDX + BFRI)

Aldeyra's Dry Eye Disease Trial Meets Primary Endpoint, But Did Not Reach Statistical Significance
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck Reports Beat-And-Raise Quarter, Pfizer-BioNTech Snag Orders For Additional Vaccine Doses, HCW Cleared For Phase 1 Study Of Pancreatic Cancer Drug
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Oct. 18-23): J&J, Biogen Kickstart Big Pharma Earnings, Regeneron-Sanofi, Roche Await FDA Decisions And IPOs
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com