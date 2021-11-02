12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) stock increased by 16.73% to $14.86 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 269.7% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Motus GI Hldgs (NASDAQ:MOTS) shares rose 16.15% to $0.75. The current volume of 4.6 million shares is 745.84% of Motus GI Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $36.1 million.
- Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) shares increased by 14.22% to $33.16. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
- Calliditas Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CALT) shares rose 12.96% to $16.99. The current volume of 77.6K shares is 201.3% of Calliditas Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $444.6 million.
- Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) shares increased by 11.44% to $21.2.
- Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) shares increased by 11.01% to $6.0. As of 12:30 EST, Bionano Genomics's stock is trading at a volume of 21.9 million, which is 288.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
Losers
- Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) shares fell 27.82% to $19.57 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 572.6K shares is 635.11% of Pennant Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $555.0 million.
- Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) stock declined by 26.93% to $109.43. As of 12:30 EST, Semler Scientific's stock is trading at a volume of 292.2K, which is 1183.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $739.0 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) shares decreased by 12.2% to $3.63.
- Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) stock fell 10.72% to $94.84. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares, making up 236.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) shares fell 10.1% to $8.31. The current volume of 1.2 million shares is 224.56% of Aldeyra Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $482.5 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) shares fell 9.52% to $3.14. The current volume of 36.5 million shares is 64.0% of Progenity's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $416.7 million.
