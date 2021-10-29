12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) stock moved upwards by 29.83% to $17.98 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, A10 Networks's stock is trading at a volume of 4.7 million, which is 881.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) shares increased by 17.91% to $13.86. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 202.2K shares, making up 134.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $172.0 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) shares rose 16.07% to $22.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 billion.
- Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) shares increased by 13.66% to $27.04. The current volume of 607.5K shares is 133.75% of Plantronics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) shares increased by 13.34% to $10.19. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 95.7K, which is 61.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.9 million.
- Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) shares moved upwards by 11.66% to $14.85. The company's market cap stands at $184.3 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
Losers
- ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF) shares decreased by 20.89% to $4.48 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.6 million shares, making up 51.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $72.4 million.
- Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares fell 18.97% to $7.29. The current volume of 12.3 million shares is 251.08% of Microvision's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) shares declined by 16.45% to $99.44. Zendesk's stock is trading at a volume of 19.7 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 1292.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.9 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) stock decreased by 14.98% to $5.54. As of 12:30 EST, Data I/O's stock is trading at a volume of 133.1K, which is 157.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $47.7 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) stock decreased by 13.49% to $12.7. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.8 million, which is 519.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $130.7 million.
- SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) shares fell 11.96% to $152.42. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 327.7K, which is 159.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
