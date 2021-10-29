 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 29, 2021 12:34pm   Comments
Share:
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) stock moved upwards by 29.83% to $17.98 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, A10 Networks's stock is trading at a volume of 4.7 million, which is 881.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) shares increased by 17.91% to $13.86. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 202.2K shares, making up 134.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $172.0 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) shares rose 16.07% to $22.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 billion.
  • Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) shares increased by 13.66% to $27.04. The current volume of 607.5K shares is 133.75% of Plantronics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) shares increased by 13.34% to $10.19. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 95.7K, which is 61.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.9 million.
  • Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) shares moved upwards by 11.66% to $14.85. The company's market cap stands at $184.3 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

 

 

Losers

 

  • ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF) shares decreased by 20.89% to $4.48 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.6 million shares, making up 51.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $72.4 million.
  • Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares fell 18.97% to $7.29. The current volume of 12.3 million shares is 251.08% of Microvision's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) shares declined by 16.45% to $99.44. Zendesk's stock is trading at a volume of 19.7 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 1292.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.9 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) stock decreased by 14.98% to $5.54. As of 12:30 EST, Data I/O's stock is trading at a volume of 133.1K, which is 157.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $47.7 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) stock decreased by 13.49% to $12.7. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.8 million, which is 519.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $130.7 million.
  • SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) shares fell 11.96% to $152.42. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 327.7K, which is 159.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

 

 

 

Related Articles (ALF + ATEN)

Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Rises 50 Points; Onion Global Shares Plummet
44 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Edge Lower; Amazon Misses Q3 Estimates
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
30 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com