12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2021 12:32pm   Comments
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Brink's (NYSE:BCO) stock increased by 9.54% to $64.66 during Wednesday's regular session. Brink's's stock is trading at a volume of 184.0K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 66.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) stock rose 9.32% to $7.97. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 106.9K, which is 57.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.1 million.
  • Stem (NYSE:STEM) shares moved upwards by 8.25% to $27.16. As of 12:30 EST, Stem's stock is trading at a volume of 2.0 million, which is 97.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion.
  • Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) shares rose 8.12% to $124.7. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 241.4K, which is 142.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) shares increased by 7.04% to $1.96. The current volume of 1.8 million shares is 228.52% of Staffing 360 Solutions's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.0 million.
  • Recruiter.Com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) stock moved upwards by 7.01% to $3.05. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 146.6K shares, making up 192.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.8 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) shares declined by 16.87% to $1.43 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 1.7 million shares is 220.04% of Code Chain New Continent's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.9 million.
  • ComSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS) shares decreased by 11.38% to $1.28. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares, making up 144.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.4 million.
  • CoStar Gr (NASDAQ:CSGP) stock fell 9.35% to $90.42. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.0 million, which is 141.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $35.7 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Team (NYSE:TISI) stock decreased by 9.17% to $2.49. Trading volume for Team's stock is 392.1K as of 12:30 EST. This is 57.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $77.1 million.
  • Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) shares declined by 8.56% to $18.81. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.3 million, which is 128.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $963.2 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) stock declined by 8.53% to $13.36. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares, making up 140.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

