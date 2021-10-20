 Skip to main content

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 20, 2021 12:36pm   Comments
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) stock rose 23.89% to $9.23 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
  • Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) stock rose 12.35% to $10.69. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 4.4 million, which is 98.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
  • Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) stock increased by 12.18% to $44.94. The current volume of 223.3K shares is 65.71% of Bottomline Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
  • Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) shares moved upwards by 11.06% to $2.51. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 290.3K, which is 55.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $221.1 million.
  • Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:MFH) stock rose 9.8% to $3.36. As of 12:30 EST, Mercurity Fintech Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 721.6K, which is 238.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.4 million.
  • Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) stock rose 9.72% to $9.48. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 233.8K shares, making up 89.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.5 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • OLB Gr (NASDAQ:OLB) stock decreased by 8.92% to $5.11 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 866.8K shares, making up 101.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $37.1 million.
  • Rockley Photonics Hldgs (NYSE:RKLY) shares fell 7.6% to $7.0. The company's market cap stands at $883.1 million.
  • Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) stock declined by 6.7% to $1.04. The current volume of 441.7K shares is 29.87% of Cemtrex's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.7 million.
  • Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) stock fell 6.43% to $7.72. Socket Mobile's stock is trading at a volume of 351.9K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 33.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.3 million.
  • Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) shares declined by 6.42% to $7.71. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 831.7K, which is 192.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $396.2 million.
  • Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) stock decreased by 5.94% to $7.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.3 million.
