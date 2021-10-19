11 Financials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Xiaobai Maimai (NASDAQ:HX) shares increased by 18.88% to $7.93 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 3.8 million shares is 917.03% of Xiaobai Maimai's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $129.1 million.
- Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) shares moved upwards by 10.76% to $3.6. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 365.7K, which is 438.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $302.3 million.
- Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) shares rose 9.09% to $170.37. Trading volume for Goosehead Insurance's stock is 68.6K as of 12:30 EST. This is 42.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 billion.
- Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) stock increased by 8.41% to $2.32. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 72.1K, which is 11.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $120.4 million.
- Puhui Wealth Investment (NASDAQ:PHCF) stock rose 8.32% to $2.08. Trading volume for Puhui Wealth Investment's stock is 93.6K as of 12:30 EST. This is 66.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.9 million.
- Athene Holding (NYSE:ATH) stock increased by 7.43% to $82.48. The current volume of 1.3 million shares is 161.12% of Athene Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $15.8 billion.
Losers
- Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) shares declined by 13.27% to $137.21 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.0 million, which is 270.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) shares declined by 8.76% to $0.91. As of 12:30 EST, Greenpro Capital's stock is trading at a volume of 8.1 million, which is 111.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.7 million.
- Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) shares decreased by 5.85% to $3.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.7 million.
- Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) stock declined by 4.61% to $20.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.5 million.
- World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) shares fell 4.58% to $191.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
