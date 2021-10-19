 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

11 Financials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 19, 2021 12:32pm   Comments
Share:
11 Financials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Xiaobai Maimai (NASDAQ:HX) shares increased by 18.88% to $7.93 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 3.8 million shares is 917.03% of Xiaobai Maimai's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $129.1 million.
  • Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) shares moved upwards by 10.76% to $3.6. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 365.7K, which is 438.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $302.3 million.
  • Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) shares rose 9.09% to $170.37. Trading volume for Goosehead Insurance's stock is 68.6K as of 12:30 EST. This is 42.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 billion.
  • Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) stock increased by 8.41% to $2.32. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 72.1K, which is 11.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $120.4 million.
  • Puhui Wealth Investment (NASDAQ:PHCF) stock rose 8.32% to $2.08. Trading volume for Puhui Wealth Investment's stock is 93.6K as of 12:30 EST. This is 66.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.9 million.
  • Athene Holding (NYSE:ATH) stock increased by 7.43% to $82.48. The current volume of 1.3 million shares is 161.12% of Athene Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $15.8 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) shares declined by 13.27% to $137.21 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.0 million, which is 270.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) shares declined by 8.76% to $0.91. As of 12:30 EST, Greenpro Capital's stock is trading at a volume of 8.1 million, which is 111.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.7 million.
  • Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) shares decreased by 5.85% to $3.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.7 million.
  • Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) stock declined by 4.61% to $20.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.5 million.
  • World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) shares fell 4.58% to $191.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-financial-services-stocks/

 

 

 

Related Articles (ATH + GRNQ)

33 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
18 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
46 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
34 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
21 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
12 Financials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com