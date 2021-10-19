12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) shares moved upwards by 12.31% to $16.14 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
- Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) stock rose 11.61% to $8.33. The current volume of 442.5K shares is 42.77% of Socket Mobile's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.7 million.
- Asana (NYSE:ASAN) shares rose 11.06% to $130.95. The current volume of 3.5 million shares is 150.53% of Asana's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $24.0 billion.
- SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) shares increased by 9.18% to $29.96. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 4.3 million, which is 123.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 billion.
- Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) shares increased by 8.74% to $25.0. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 3.4 million, which is 191.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 billion.
- Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) stock rose 8.47% to $19.08. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 203.7K shares, making up 43.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $843.2 million.
Losers
- Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) shares declined by 13.57% to $4.43 during Tuesday's regular session. Communications Systems's stock is trading at a volume of 536.5K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 83.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $43.0 million.
- DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) shares decreased by 9.1% to $55.08. As of 12:30 EST, DLocal's stock is trading at a volume of 2.7 million, which is 195.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.1 billion.
- Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY) stock fell 7.64% to $37.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 billion.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) stock fell 7.18% to $20.39. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.2 million shares, making up 39.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $499.0 million.
- Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) shares fell 5.76% to $1.55. The current volume of 112.6K shares is 35.6% of Minim's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.2 million.
- MoneyGram (NASDAQ:MGI) stock fell 5.68% to $7.24. As of 12:30 EST, MoneyGram's stock is trading at a volume of 933.9K, which is 52.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $662.0 million.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers