 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 19, 2021 12:34pm   Comments
Share:
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) shares moved upwards by 12.31% to $16.14 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
  • Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) stock rose 11.61% to $8.33. The current volume of 442.5K shares is 42.77% of Socket Mobile's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.7 million.
  • Asana (NYSE:ASAN) shares rose 11.06% to $130.95. The current volume of 3.5 million shares is 150.53% of Asana's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $24.0 billion.
  • SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) shares increased by 9.18% to $29.96. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 4.3 million, which is 123.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 billion.
  • Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) shares increased by 8.74% to $25.0. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 3.4 million, which is 191.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 billion.
  • Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) stock rose 8.47% to $19.08. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 203.7K shares, making up 43.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $843.2 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) shares declined by 13.57% to $4.43 during Tuesday's regular session. Communications Systems's stock is trading at a volume of 536.5K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 83.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $43.0 million.
  • DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) shares decreased by 9.1% to $55.08. As of 12:30 EST, DLocal's stock is trading at a volume of 2.7 million, which is 195.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.1 billion.
  • Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY) stock fell 7.64% to $37.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 billion.
  • Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) stock fell 7.18% to $20.39. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.2 million shares, making up 39.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $499.0 million.
  • Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) shares fell 5.76% to $1.55. The current volume of 112.6K shares is 35.6% of Minim's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.2 million.
  • MoneyGram (NASDAQ:MGI) stock fell 5.68% to $7.24. As of 12:30 EST, MoneyGram's stock is trading at a volume of 933.9K, which is 52.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $662.0 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

 

 

 

Related Articles (AEHR + ARQQ)

33 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
This Chip-Testing Company Has Generated Better One-Year Returns Than Intel, AMD, Nvidia And Teradyne
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Aehr Test Systems Insider Trades $1.7M In Company Stock
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com