11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Onion Global (NYSE:OG) stock moved upwards by 12.95% to $9.94 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Onion Global's stock is 232.7K as of 12:30 EST. This is 82.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $887.1 million.
- Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) stock moved upwards by 11.16% to $1.15. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 23.9 million shares, making up 312.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $137.2 million.
- ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) shares moved upwards by 9.64% to $2.5. ATA Creativity Global's stock is trading at a volume of 119.4K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 13.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.2 million.
- Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) shares rose 8.56% to $8.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.1 million.
- LightInTheBox Holding (NYSE:LITB) stock rose 7.68% to $1.68. As of 12:30 EST, LightInTheBox Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 247.4K, which is 19.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $188.3 million.
- Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) stock rose 6.93% to $6.32. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 297.1K shares, making up 73.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $401.6 million.
Losers
- Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) shares declined by 6.93% to $8.73 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 486.9K shares is 227.66% of Del Taco Restaurants's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $317.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Traeger (NYSE:COOK) stock decreased by 6.61% to $19.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
- D-MARKET Electronic (NASDAQ:HEPS) stock fell 5.71% to $5.45. The current volume of 105.4K shares is 15.1% of D-MARKET Electronic's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
- Electric Last Mile Solns (NASDAQ:ELMS) shares declined by 5.54% to $7.17. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 176.6K, which is 29.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $889.2 million.
- Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) shares declined by 4.95% to $160.25. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 billion.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers