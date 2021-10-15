 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 15, 2021 12:35pm   Comments
Share:
11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Onion Global (NYSE:OG) stock moved upwards by 12.95% to $9.94 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Onion Global's stock is 232.7K as of 12:30 EST. This is 82.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $887.1 million.
  • Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) stock moved upwards by 11.16% to $1.15. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 23.9 million shares, making up 312.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $137.2 million.
  • ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) shares moved upwards by 9.64% to $2.5. ATA Creativity Global's stock is trading at a volume of 119.4K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 13.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.2 million.
  • Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) shares rose 8.56% to $8.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.1 million.
  • LightInTheBox Holding (NYSE:LITB) stock rose 7.68% to $1.68. As of 12:30 EST, LightInTheBox Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 247.4K, which is 19.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $188.3 million.
  • Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) stock rose 6.93% to $6.32. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 297.1K shares, making up 73.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $401.6 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) shares declined by 6.93% to $8.73 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 486.9K shares is 227.66% of Del Taco Restaurants's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $317.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Traeger (NYSE:COOK) stock decreased by 6.61% to $19.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
  • D-MARKET Electronic (NASDAQ:HEPS) stock fell 5.71% to $5.45. The current volume of 105.4K shares is 15.1% of D-MARKET Electronic's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
  • Electric Last Mile Solns (NASDAQ:ELMS) shares declined by 5.54% to $7.17. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 176.6K, which is 29.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $889.2 million.
  • Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) shares declined by 4.95% to $160.25. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 billion.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

 

 

 

Related Articles (AACG + COOK)

58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
38 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
60 Biggest Movers From Friday
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com