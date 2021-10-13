11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) shares moved upwards by 58.45% to $1.27 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 132.1 million, which is 2851.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $152.2 million.
- Puxin (NYSE:NEW) stock increased by 19.62% to $0.54. Trading volume for Puxin's stock is 25.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 1122.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.4 million.
- iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) shares rose 16.89% to $3.42. As of 12:30 EST, iPower's stock is trading at a volume of 542.4K, which is 231.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.5 million.
- E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) stock increased by 12.6% to $2.8. E-Home Household Service's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 80.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.1 million.
- Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) stock rose 12.21% to $2.44. The current volume of 2.7 million shares is 320.15% of Greenlane Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $184.4 million.
- Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) shares moved upwards by 11.38% to $1.37. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 3.5 million, which is 906.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $38.8 million.
Losers
- GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares declined by 10.83% to $21.18 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for GrowGeneration's stock is 4.3 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 267.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
- Remark Hldgs (NASDAQ:MARK) shares fell 5.94% to $0.95. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares, making up 97.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $99.8 million.
- Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) stock fell 5.54% to $86.17. Trading volume for Sleep Number's stock is 414.9K as of 12:30 EST. This is 98.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
- VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) stock decreased by 4.89% to $10.51. VOXX International's stock is trading at a volume of 360.8K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 176.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $252.1 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUEM) shares fell 4.79% to $2.39. Tuesday Morning's stock is trading at a volume of 191.0K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 13.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $205.7 million.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers