12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) stock rose 12.52% to $26.96 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 4.5 million, which is 131.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 billion.
- Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) shares increased by 11.37% to $62.37. Daqo New Energy's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 66.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 billion.
- Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) shares increased by 10.35% to $43.58. Trading volume for Marathon Digital Holdings's stock is 8.2 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 94.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 billion.
- Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) stock increased by 9.25% to $12.4. The current volume of 15.9 million shares is 75.55% of Bit Digital's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $681.8 million.
- Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) shares moved upwards by 9.06% to $154.38. Aspen Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 255.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.3 billion.
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) stock increased by 8.96% to $28.14. Trading volume for Riot Blockchain's stock is 8.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 90.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.
Losers
- Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) shares decreased by 19.97% to $6.32 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) shares decreased by 14.31% to $19.89. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 170.0K shares, making up 106.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETXP) shares declined by 8.89% to $1.64.
- ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) shares fell 8.36% to $103.72. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 318.3K, which is 79.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) stock declined by 8.06% to $1.08. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 10.6 million shares, making up 126.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $61.0 million.
- Kaspien Holdings (NASDAQ:KSPN) stock fell 7.45% to $13.51. The company's market cap stands at $33.6 million.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers