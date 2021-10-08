 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 08, 2021 12:44pm   Comments
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) stock increased by 70.43% to $33.41 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 74.6 million shares, making up 3896.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
  • Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) stock moved upwards by 27.52% to $3.16. Trading volume for Reshape Lifesciences's stock is 26.4 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 815.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 million.
  • Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) shares rose 21.35% to $4.66. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 24.7 million, which is 674.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $176.7 million.
  • ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) shares rose 15.98% to $14.24. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares, making up 472.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $559.9 million.
  • Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) stock increased by 9.79% to $4.0. Trading volume for Endo International's stock is 3.2 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 28.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $933.2 million.
  • Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) stock increased by 9.07% to $11.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $125.0 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) stock fell 44.92% to $13.43 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 16.1 million shares is 2290.18% of Allogene Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
  • Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) shares declined by 29.96% to $0.66. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 10.9 million shares, making up 1667.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.3 million.
  • Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) stock decreased by 22.2% to $9.35. Cellectis's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 905.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $425.1 million.
  • Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) stock declined by 13.94% to $19.45. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  • Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) stock declined by 10.66% to $120.42. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.4 million, which is 142.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.8 billion.
  • Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) shares declined by 10.32% to $35.01. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.1 million shares, making up 124.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

