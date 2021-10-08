12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Renren (NYSE:RENN) stock moved upwards by 50.9% to $25.05 during Friday's regular session. Renren's stock is trading at a volume of 6.7 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 21472.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $601.6 million.
- DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) shares moved upwards by 27.92% to $10.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $177.4 million.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) stock rose 11.34% to $18.55. As of 12:30 EST, Aehr Test Systems's stock is trading at a volume of 13.2 million, which is 169.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $454.1 million.
- Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) shares increased by 7.58% to $23.26. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 815.9K, which is 139.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 billion.
- Priority Tech Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) shares moved upwards by 6.56% to $5.84. The company's market cap stands at $448.1 million.
- Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) stock increased by 6.17% to $4.64. As of 12:30 EST, Sono-Tek's stock is trading at a volume of 58.7K, which is 309.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.9 million.
Losers
- Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) shares fell 11.46% to $2.01 during Friday's regular session. Verb Tech's stock is trading at a volume of 2.6 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 22.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $135.9 million.
- Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) shares fell 11.3% to $16.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
- PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) shares fell 10.92% to $40.23. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 4.8 million, which is 290.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.2 billion.
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) stock fell 8.5% to $0.97. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 508.6K, which is 16.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.1 million.
- Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) shares declined by 7.88% to $8.21. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
- EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) stock decreased by 7.79% to $16.71. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 157.3K shares, making up 36.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers