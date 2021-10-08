 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 08, 2021 12:45pm   Comments
Share:
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Renren (NYSE:RENN) stock moved upwards by 50.9% to $25.05 during Friday's regular session. Renren's stock is trading at a volume of 6.7 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 21472.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $601.6 million.
  • DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) shares moved upwards by 27.92% to $10.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $177.4 million.
  • Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) stock rose 11.34% to $18.55. As of 12:30 EST, Aehr Test Systems's stock is trading at a volume of 13.2 million, which is 169.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $454.1 million.
  • Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) shares increased by 7.58% to $23.26. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 815.9K, which is 139.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 billion.
  • Priority Tech Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) shares moved upwards by 6.56% to $5.84. The company's market cap stands at $448.1 million.
  • Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) stock increased by 6.17% to $4.64. As of 12:30 EST, Sono-Tek's stock is trading at a volume of 58.7K, which is 309.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.9 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) shares fell 11.46% to $2.01 during Friday's regular session. Verb Tech's stock is trading at a volume of 2.6 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 22.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $135.9 million.
  • Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) shares fell 11.3% to $16.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
  • PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) shares fell 10.92% to $40.23. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 4.8 million, which is 290.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.2 billion.
  • Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) stock fell 8.5% to $0.97. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 508.6K, which is 16.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.1 million.
  • Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) shares declined by 7.88% to $8.21. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
  • EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) stock decreased by 7.79% to $16.71. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 157.3K shares, making up 36.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

 

 

 

Related Articles (RENN + DATS)

What's Next For Datchat As It Bounces Off Support In A Pattern?
28 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Edge Higher; US Economy Adds 194,000 Jobs In September
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
18 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
45 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com