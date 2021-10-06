12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Noodles (NASDAQ:NDLS) stock moved upwards by 7.41% to $13.19 during Wednesday's regular session. Noodles's stock is trading at a volume of 284.3K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 182.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $601.9 million.
- Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) stock moved upwards by 7.27% to $3.27. The current volume of 10.4 million shares is 82.01% of Gaotu Techedu's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $838.9 million.
- Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) shares rose 6.93% to $0.35. Trading volume for Molecular Data's stock is 15.4 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 233.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.4 million.
- Puxin (NYSE:NEW) shares rose 6.49% to $0.54. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 484.9K, which is 22.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $47.5 million.
- LightInTheBox Holding (NYSE:LITB) shares increased by 6.42% to $1.49. The current volume of 145.2K shares is 11.71% of LightInTheBox Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $167.0 million.
- Meten Holding Gr (NASDAQ:METX) stock rose 6.0% to $0.32. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 18.2 million, which is 107.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.4 million.
Losers
- Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) shares decreased by 14.28% to $82.28 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Hovnanian Enterprises's stock is 148.7K as of 12:30 EST. This is 177.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $514.6 million.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares fell 9.12% to $5.04. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 13.3 million shares, making up 28.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $489.7 million.
- Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) stock fell 9.06% to $6.28. Workhorse Group's stock is trading at a volume of 9.2 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 116.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $777.7 million.
- Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) shares decreased by 8.63% to $1.32. Trading volume for Xcel Brands's stock is 119.4K as of 12:30 EST. This is 96.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $25.8 million.
- Jiuzi Holdings (NASDAQ:JZXN) stock decreased by 8.52% to $1.91. As of 12:30 EST, Jiuzi Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 385.1K, which is 33.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.9 million.
- Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) stock fell 8.45% to $8.56. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 473.0K, which is 122.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
