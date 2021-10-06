 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 06, 2021 12:59pm   Comments
Share:
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Noodles (NASDAQ:NDLS) stock moved upwards by 7.41% to $13.19 during Wednesday's regular session. Noodles's stock is trading at a volume of 284.3K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 182.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $601.9 million.
  • Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) stock moved upwards by 7.27% to $3.27. The current volume of 10.4 million shares is 82.01% of Gaotu Techedu's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $838.9 million.
  • Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) shares rose 6.93% to $0.35. Trading volume for Molecular Data's stock is 15.4 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 233.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.4 million.
  • Puxin (NYSE:NEW) shares rose 6.49% to $0.54. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 484.9K, which is 22.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $47.5 million.
  • LightInTheBox Holding (NYSE:LITB) shares increased by 6.42% to $1.49. The current volume of 145.2K shares is 11.71% of LightInTheBox Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $167.0 million.
  • Meten Holding Gr (NASDAQ:METX) stock rose 6.0% to $0.32. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 18.2 million, which is 107.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.4 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) shares decreased by 14.28% to $82.28 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Hovnanian Enterprises's stock is 148.7K as of 12:30 EST. This is 177.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $514.6 million.
  • Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares fell 9.12% to $5.04. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 13.3 million shares, making up 28.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $489.7 million.
  • Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) stock fell 9.06% to $6.28. Workhorse Group's stock is trading at a volume of 9.2 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 116.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $777.7 million.
  • Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) shares decreased by 8.63% to $1.32. Trading volume for Xcel Brands's stock is 119.4K as of 12:30 EST. This is 96.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $25.8 million.
  • Jiuzi Holdings (NASDAQ:JZXN) stock decreased by 8.52% to $1.91. As of 12:30 EST, Jiuzi Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 385.1K, which is 33.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.9 million.
  • Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) stock fell 8.45% to $8.56. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 473.0K, which is 122.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

 

 

 

Related Articles (NDLS + GOTU)

26 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 6, 2021
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Noodles Insider Trades $695 Thousand In Company Stock
5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com