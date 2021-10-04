 Skip to main content

8 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 04, 2021 12:52pm   Comments
8 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • American Res (NASDAQ:AREC) stock rose 27.91% to $2.38 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.6 million shares, making up 692.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $142.9 million.
  • Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) stock moved upwards by 16.48% to $2.12. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.2 million, which is 508.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.4 million.
  • Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) stock moved upwards by 13.35% to $17.74. The current volume of 12.1 million shares is 155.74% of Peabody Energy's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
  • Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) shares increased by 11.96% to $10.67. Trading volume for Earthstone Energy's stock is 707.0K as of 12:30 EST. This is 235.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $905.7 million.
  • Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) stock moved upwards by 11.36% to $3.33. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 674.2K, which is 189.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $101.9 million.
  • VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) shares increased by 11.27% to $3.31. The current volume of 581.5K shares is 279.93% of VAALCO Energy's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $193.6 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) stock decreased by 43.66% to $3.24 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 38.2 million, which is 8919.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.0 million.
  • Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) shares decreased by 13.41% to $17.06. As of 12:30 EST, Aemetis's stock is trading at a volume of 994.6K, which is 98.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $540.6 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-energy-stocks/

 

 

 

