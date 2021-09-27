12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) stock moved upwards by 26.51% to $41.75 during Monday's regular session. Keros Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 1007.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $974.3 million.
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) shares moved upwards by 16.39% to $7.92. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 8.1 million, which is 112.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $335.7 million.
- Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) stock increased by 15.58% to $13.72. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares, making up 259.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) stock moved upwards by 15.31% to $2.41. Trading volume for Seelos Therapeutics's stock is 14.9 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 513.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $246.5 million.
- Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) stock moved upwards by 11.75% to $4.85. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 117.4K shares, making up 564.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.0 million.
- Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) shares rose 11.63% to $17.5. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 56.0K shares, making up 59.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $458.2 million.
Losers
- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) shares decreased by 36.62% to $2.06 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 13.4 million shares, making up 1368.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $143.4 million.
- Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) stock fell 12.45% to $3.93. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.0 million, which is 54.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.3 million.
- Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) shares decreased by 12.33% to $4.59. As of 12:30 EST, Capricor Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 975.1K, which is 152.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.5 million.
- SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) stock fell 9.4% to $2.41. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 664.7K shares, making up 89.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $241.2 million.
- Immuron (NASDAQ:IMRN) shares fell 9.17% to $4.13. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 60.6K shares, making up 5.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.4 million.
- Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) shares decreased by 7.96% to $6.48. As of 12:30 EST, Talis Biomedical's stock is trading at a volume of 264.0K, which is 76.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $166.4 million.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers