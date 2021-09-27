 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 27, 2021 12:45pm   Comments
Share:
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) stock moved upwards by 26.51% to $41.75 during Monday's regular session. Keros Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 1007.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $974.3 million.
  • Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) shares moved upwards by 16.39% to $7.92. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 8.1 million, which is 112.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $335.7 million.
  • Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) stock increased by 15.58% to $13.72. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares, making up 259.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) stock moved upwards by 15.31% to $2.41. Trading volume for Seelos Therapeutics's stock is 14.9 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 513.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $246.5 million.
  • Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) stock moved upwards by 11.75% to $4.85. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 117.4K shares, making up 564.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.0 million.
  • Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) shares rose 11.63% to $17.5. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 56.0K shares, making up 59.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $458.2 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) shares decreased by 36.62% to $2.06 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 13.4 million shares, making up 1368.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $143.4 million.
  • Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) stock fell 12.45% to $3.93. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.0 million, which is 54.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.3 million.
  • Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) shares decreased by 12.33% to $4.59. As of 12:30 EST, Capricor Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 975.1K, which is 152.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.5 million.
  • SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) stock fell 9.4% to $2.41. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 664.7K shares, making up 89.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $241.2 million.
  • Immuron (NASDAQ:IMRN) shares fell 9.17% to $4.13. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 60.6K shares, making up 5.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.4 million.
  • Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) shares decreased by 7.96% to $6.48. As of 12:30 EST, Talis Biomedical's stock is trading at a volume of 264.0K, which is 76.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $166.4 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

 

 

 

Related Articles (CRVS + KROS)

31 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
20 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Pfizer-BioNTech US Vaccine Contract, Summit Slumps On Adverse Regulatory Feedback, Cerevel CFO Departs
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com