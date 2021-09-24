12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares increased by 18.75% to $0.71 during Friday's regular session. Naked Brand Group's stock is trading at a volume of 194.5 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 574.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $640.0 million.
- Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) stock rose 13.0% to $8.38. Trading volume for Canoo's stock is 11.8 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 411.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
- Elite Education Gr Intl (NASDAQ:EEIQ) stock moved upwards by 9.23% to $8.79. The current volume of 731.1K shares is 77.44% of Elite Education Gr Intl's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $77.6 million.
- Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) stock rose 8.27% to $48.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $473.4 million.
- Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) shares increased by 7.61% to $2.08. Yunhong CTI's stock is trading at a volume of 283.9K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 32.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 million.
- BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) shares rose 7.08% to $44.9. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 156.2K shares, making up 53.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
Losers
- Four Seasons Education (NYSE:FEDU) shares fell 9.03% to $0.76 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 763.3K, which is 148.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $34.9 million.
- Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) stock fell 8.65% to $390.09. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 572.5K, which is 144.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 billion.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares declined by 8.1% to $5.74. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 18.7 million, which is 41.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $557.8 million.
- BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) shares declined by 8.06% to $9.4. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 963.7K, which is 30.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $682.2 million.
- Youdao (NYSE:DAO) stock decreased by 8.04% to $12.01. Youdao's stock is trading at a volume of 284.8K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 40.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
- Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) stock decreased by 7.8% to $17.86. As of 12:30 EST, Baozun's stock is trading at a volume of 682.4K, which is 72.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
