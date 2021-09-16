8 Materials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) shares increased by 21.32% to $12.29 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 144.26% of Lightwave Logic's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
- Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) shares increased by 6.72% to $15.72. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.5 million, which is 120.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
Losers
- Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) stock declined by 12.56% to $6.2 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Coeur Mining's stock is 5.6 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 161.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) stock decreased by 9.97% to $12.83. Sibanye Stillwater's stock is trading at a volume of 3.4 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 126.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 billion.
- Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) stock fell 8.85% to $5.62. As of 12:30 EST, Hecla Mining's stock is trading at a volume of 8.5 million, which is 131.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion.
- Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) shares decreased by 7.3% to $34.06. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 20.3 million, which is 103.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.0 billion.
- Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) stock decreased by 7.24% to $8.08. Trading volume for Gold Fields's stock is 4.3 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 60.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 billion.
- Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) shares fell 6.96% to $11.16. Trading volume for Ramaco Resources's stock is 204.6K as of 12:30 EST. This is 90.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $492.4 million.
