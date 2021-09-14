 Skip to main content

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 14, 2021 12:33pm   Comments
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) stock increased by 16.19% to $6.53 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, FuelCell Energy's stock is trading at a volume of 169.3 million, which is 970.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Li-Cycle Holdings (NYSE:LICY) shares moved upwards by 11.24% to $9.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) stock rose 7.88% to $7.65. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares, making up 742.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.5 million.
  • Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) shares rose 5.42% to $6.22. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares, making up 137.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $569.3 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) stock fell 10.98% to $44.01 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.0 million, which is 183.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
  • Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) shares decreased by 9.76% to $9.95. Matrix Service's stock is trading at a volume of 101.4K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 80.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $264.0 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) shares decreased by 8.63% to $2.65. The company's market cap stands at $138.8 million.
  • HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) shares declined by 8.47% to $11.24. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 367.2K, which is 43.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $239.2 million.
  • BEST (NYSE:BEST) shares declined by 7.44% to $1.37. BEST's stock is trading at a volume of 2.9 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 47.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $532.3 million.
  • VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) shares decreased by 7.28% to $9.18. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 96.8K shares, making up 60.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $98.9 million.

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

