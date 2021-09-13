9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) shares moved upwards by 19.25% to $16.6 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 656.1K, which is 796.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $339.9 million.
- Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) stock increased by 13.65% to $2.46. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 5.3 million, which is 130.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $229.5 million.
- Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) shares moved upwards by 13.19% to $4.67. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 4.1 million, which is 302.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $558.6 million.
- Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) shares increased by 12.85% to $1.41. Seanergy Maritime Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 16.8 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 224.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $237.6 million.
- RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) shares rose 9.76% to $6.63. As of 12:30 EST, RCM Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 204.1K, which is 136.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $73.2 million.
- Advent Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:ADN) shares increased by 8.34% to $8.05. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 206.3K, which is 62.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $412.5 million.
Losers
- Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) stock declined by 11.19% to $9.77 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $287.7 million.
- APi Gr (NYSE:APG) stock fell 7.92% to $20.18. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.2 million, which is 154.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 billion.
- Microvast Holdings (NASDAQ:MVST) shares decreased by 7.12% to $10.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion.
