12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 08, 2021 12:33pm   Comments
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock moved upwards by 18.1% to $11.41 during Wednesday's regular session. Vinco Ventures's stock is trading at a volume of 222.3 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 642.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $793.1 million.
  • Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) stock moved upwards by 11.86% to $7.96. Aterian's stock is trading at a volume of 35.2 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 802.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $307.2 million.
  • Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) stock moved upwards by 8.85% to $3.13. Trading volume for Bright Scholar Education's stock is 853.2K as of 12:30 EST. This is 3741.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $373.8 million.
  • LightInTheBox Holding (NYSE:LITB) stock moved upwards by 5.8% to $1.64. The current volume of 1.3 million shares is 107.16% of LightInTheBox Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $183.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Terminix Global Hldgs (NYSE:TMX) shares rose 4.67% to $44.59. As of 12:30 EST, Terminix Global Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 455.0K, which is 74.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 billion.
  • Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) shares increased by 3.84% to $13.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) shares fell 11.74% to $2.9 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 8.8 million shares, making up 68.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $739.9 million.
  • 17 Education & Technology (NASDAQ:YQ) shares declined by 9.85% to $1.19. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares, making up 38.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $229.4 million.
  • Puxin (NYSE:NEW) stock decreased by 8.83% to $0.62. Puxin's stock is trading at a volume of 544.2K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 25.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $54.2 million.
  • TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) shares decreased by 8.0% to $5.27. Trading volume for TAL Education's stock is 13.2 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 38.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion.
  • Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) shares decreased by 7.7% to $28.2. Big 5 Sporting Goods's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 81.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $632.2 million.
  • OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) stock fell 7.68% to $0.43. As of 12:30 EST, OneSmart Intl Edu Group's stock is trading at a volume of 3.8 million, which is 63.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.5 million.

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

