12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Microvast Holdings (NASDAQ:MVST) stock increased by 17.28% to $11.94 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion.
- Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) shares moved upwards by 14.39% to $2.86. As of 12:30 EST, Quhuo's stock is trading at a volume of 87.3K, which is 98.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $149.8 million.
- Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) stock rose 10.81% to $32.69. The company's market cap stands at $417.6 million.
- Pangaea Logistics Solns (NASDAQ:PANL) stock increased by 9.49% to $5.78. The current volume of 1.2 million shares is 274.25% of Pangaea Logistics Solns's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $263.7 million.
- TOMI Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:TOMZ) shares rose 8.76% to $2.29. As of 12:30 EST, TOMI Environmental Solns's stock is trading at a volume of 202.7K, which is 254.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $38.5 million.
- Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) stock moved upwards by 8.06% to $3.63. Akerna's stock is trading at a volume of 573.0K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 71.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.1 million.
Losers
- Team (NYSE:TISI) stock decreased by 14.2% to $3.87 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.2 million, which is 552.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $119.8 million.
- Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) shares declined by 11.44% to $15.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
- Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) shares decreased by 11.2% to $6.54. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
- Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) stock declined by 9.94% to $9.25. The current volume of 3.9 million shares is 72.18% of Astra Space's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
- Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) stock declined by 9.73% to $7.43. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.2 million, which is 89.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
- Markforged Holding (NYSE:MKFG) shares declined by 9.33% to $8.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
