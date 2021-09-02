 Skip to main content

11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 02, 2021 12:41pm   Comments
11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK) stock rose 15.77% to $21.14 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares, making up 243.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $301.2 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) shares increased by 13.19% to $9.35. The current volume of 538.2K shares is 87.87% of Barnes & Noble Education's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $482.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) shares rose 12.26% to $0.51. As of 12:30 EST, Molecular Data's stock is trading at a volume of 7.2 million, which is 461.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.0 million.
  • Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) stock increased by 11.04% to $13.77. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
  • BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) shares moved upwards by 8.34% to $10.13. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 3.7 million, which is 203.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $735.5 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ:METX) shares fell 53.72% to $0.43 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 96.6 million shares, making up 1552.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $44.3 million.
  • Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) shares decreased by 11.6% to $190.99. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.7 million shares, making up 530.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock decreased by 10.62% to $8.42. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 66.9 million, which is 219.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $552.0 million.
  • Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) stock decreased by 9.5% to $22.52. The current volume of 3.1 million shares is 111.36% of Smith & Wesson Brands's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) stock fell 8.93% to $79.63. Chewy's stock is trading at a volume of 13.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 421.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $33.0 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) stock fell 8.89% to $27.38. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 12.4 million, which is 300.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

