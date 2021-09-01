 Skip to main content

11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 01, 2021 12:40pm   Comments
11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Entravision Comms (NYSE:EVC) shares rose 12.76% to $7.86 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.6 million shares, making up 214.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $670.9 million.
  • iClick Interactive Asia (NASDAQ:ICLK) shares rose 12.57% to $5.42. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 201.8K, which is 41.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $511.0 million.
  • iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) shares moved upwards by 12.41% to $10.19. As of 12:30 EST, iQIYI's stock is trading at a volume of 9.3 million, which is 102.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 billion.
  • Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) stock increased by 12.36% to $10.77. The current volume of 2.1 million shares is 104.5% of Zhihu's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $6.0 billion.
  • Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) stock moved upwards by 10.07% to $3.3. Trading volume for Creatd's stock is 1.6 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 53.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $44.9 million.
  • Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) stock increased by 9.84% to $2.06. The current volume of 19.0 million shares is 143.27% of Cinedigm's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $346.7 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • So-Young Intl (NASDAQ:SY) shares declined by 12.31% to $5.13 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for So-Young Intl's stock is 1.2 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 264.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $549.9 million.
  • Glory Star New Media Gr (NASDAQ:GSMG) shares decreased by 11.79% to $2.62. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.1 million, which is 56.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $176.9 million.
  • Kuke Music Holding (NYSE:KUKE) stock decreased by 6.54% to $6.15. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 81.0K shares, making up 140.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $181.8 million.
  • WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) stock declined by 6.37% to $19.87. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 224.2K shares, making up 56.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
  • The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) shares fell 4.59% to $14.99. The9's stock is trading at a volume of 655.0K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 19.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $288.3 million.

 

 

 

