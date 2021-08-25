12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) stock increased by 19.91% to $36.82 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 371.6K, which is 468.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $937.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Priority Tech Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) shares rose 12.73% to $6.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $416.2 million.
- Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) stock rose 10.36% to $5.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $135.3 million.
- Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) stock moved upwards by 9.34% to $12.76. As of 12:30 EST, Support.com's stock is trading at a volume of 28.0 million, which is 354.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $309.2 million.
- N-able (NYSE:NABL) stock increased by 9.05% to $14.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.
- Mechanical Technology (NASDAQ:MKTY) shares rose 8.8% to $8.53. Mechanical Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 235.9K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 240.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $108.3 million.
Losers
- ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) stock decreased by 8.98% to $2.84 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 962.4K shares, making up 974.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.3 million.
- OneConnect Financial Tech (NYSE:OCFT) stock declined by 7.72% to $4.12. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares, making up 64.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
- CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) stock fell 7.69% to $52.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.
- Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) stock fell 7.58% to $13.57. The current volume of 410.1K shares is 119.37% of Viant Technology's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $817.5 million.
- QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) shares declined by 6.64% to $9.0. Trading volume for QIWI's stock is 1.4 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 565.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $561.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) shares decreased by 6.14% to $5.97. The current volume of 185.7K shares is 5.71% of MoSys's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $51.7 million.
