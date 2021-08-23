9 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Independence Contract (NYSE:ICD) stock increased by 15.07% to $3.13 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 59.1K shares is 36.37% of Independence Contract's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $22.6 million.
- Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) shares rose 15.03% to $30.25. Bristow Group's stock is trading at a volume of 173.8K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 100.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $854.9 million.
- KLX Energy Services Hldgs (NASDAQ:KLXE) shares moved upwards by 13.53% to $5.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.9 million.
- Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) stock moved upwards by 13.36% to $3.27. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 10.6 million, which is 58.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $913.4 million.
- Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) stock rose 10.43% to $13.97. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 4.2 million, which is 54.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
- Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI) stock rose 10.35% to $2.83. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 825.1K shares, making up 41.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $357.6 million.
Losers
- Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) shares fell 5.53% to $6.57 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $114.9 million.
- NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) stock declined by 4.83% to $2.96. NextDecade's stock is trading at a volume of 180.3K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 6.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $362.5 million.
- HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) shares declined by 4.02% to $8.36. The company's market cap stands at $775.3 million.
