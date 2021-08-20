11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) shares moved upwards by 16.83% to $10.41 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 2.2 million shares is 115.96% of Zhihu's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $5.8 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) stock increased by 14.06% to $3.0. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 802.6K shares, making up 26.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $41.5 million.
- The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) shares increased by 11.17% to $14.33. The current volume of 4.3 million shares is 132.96% of The9's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $232.6 million.
- Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) shares increased by 9.98% to $1.28. Creative Realities's stock is trading at a volume of 179.0K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 20.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) stock increased by 9.7% to $4.41. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 299.8K, which is 51.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $554.5 million.
- iHuman (NYSE:IH) stock increased by 9.64% to $6.56. The company's market cap stands at $349.6 million.
Losers
- Glory Star New Media Gr (NASDAQ:GSMG) shares fell 15.53% to $1.36 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 564.9K, which is 302.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.8 million. As per the news, the H1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) stock fell 5.27% to $7.56. The company's market cap stands at $469.9 million.
- iClick Interactive Asia (NASDAQ:ICLK) shares fell 5.15% to $4.24. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 140.7K shares, making up 28.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $395.9 million.
- Reading Intl (NASDAQ:RDIB) stock fell 4.89% to $23.15. The company's market cap stands at $504.8 million.
- Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) shares declined by 4.39% to $10.47. Dolphin Entertainment's stock is trading at a volume of 470.2K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 26.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $79.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
