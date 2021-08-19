12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) shares moved upwards by 110.49% to $1.57 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Sonnet BioTherapeutics's stock is 130.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 13814.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $33.5 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) stock rose 82.06% to $9.85. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 77.1 million, which is 72589.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.6 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) shares increased by 38.97% to $4.35. As of 12:30 EST, Ensysce Biosciences's stock is trading at a volume of 27.1 million, which is 2081.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $105.5 million.
- InVivo Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:NVIV) stock moved upwards by 29.37% to $0.77. InVivo Therapeutics Hldg's stock is trading at a volume of 3.3 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 404.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $26.2 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) stock increased by 21.93% to $1.06. As of 12:30 EST, Salarius Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 15.2 million, which is 941.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $47.4 million.
- XTL Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB) shares rose 10.56% to $3.92. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 533.2K shares, making up 555.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.7 million.
Losers
- PharmaCyte Biotech (NASDAQ:PMCB) shares decreased by 62.76% to $3.69 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for PharmaCyte Biotech's stock is 38.4 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 314.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.9 million.
- Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) stock declined by 38.1% to $13.03. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.4 million shares, making up 819.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $243.1 million.
- 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) shares declined by 27.04% to $5.02. The current volume of 2.7 million shares is 757.49% of 180 Life Sciences's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $156.9 million.
- Regencell Bioscience (NASDAQ:RGC) stock fell 17.87% to $6.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.6 million.
- NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) shares declined by 17.23% to $11.54. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.4 million shares, making up 52.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $560.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- I-MAB (NASDAQ:IMAB) shares decreased by 16.5% to $56.7. I-MAB's stock is trading at a volume of 784.5K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 113.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion.
