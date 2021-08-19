 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 19, 2021 12:50pm   Comments
Share:
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) shares moved upwards by 110.49% to $1.57 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Sonnet BioTherapeutics's stock is 130.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 13814.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $33.5 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) stock rose 82.06% to $9.85. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 77.1 million, which is 72589.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.6 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) shares increased by 38.97% to $4.35. As of 12:30 EST, Ensysce Biosciences's stock is trading at a volume of 27.1 million, which is 2081.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $105.5 million.
  • InVivo Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:NVIV) stock moved upwards by 29.37% to $0.77. InVivo Therapeutics Hldg's stock is trading at a volume of 3.3 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 404.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $26.2 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) stock increased by 21.93% to $1.06. As of 12:30 EST, Salarius Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 15.2 million, which is 941.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $47.4 million.
  • XTL Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB) shares rose 10.56% to $3.92. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 533.2K shares, making up 555.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.7 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • PharmaCyte Biotech (NASDAQ:PMCB) shares decreased by 62.76% to $3.69 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for PharmaCyte Biotech's stock is 38.4 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 314.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.9 million.
  • Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) stock declined by 38.1% to $13.03. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.4 million shares, making up 819.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $243.1 million.
  • 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) shares declined by 27.04% to $5.02. The current volume of 2.7 million shares is 757.49% of 180 Life Sciences's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $156.9 million.
  • Regencell Bioscience (NASDAQ:RGC) stock fell 17.87% to $6.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.6 million.
  • NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) shares declined by 17.23% to $11.54. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.4 million shares, making up 52.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $560.8 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • I-MAB (NASDAQ:IMAB) shares decreased by 16.5% to $56.7. I-MAB's stock is trading at a volume of 784.5K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 113.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion.

 

 

 

Related Articles (ATNF + ENSC)

38 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Flat; Estée Lauder Sales Top Views
The Daily Biotech Pulse: AzurRx Jumps On Data, Agios' Regulatory Application For Mitapivat Accepted For Priority Review, FDA Nod For GlaxoSmithKline
66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lilly Reorganizes Business Units In Neuroscience Focus, Helius Medical Spikes On Breakthrough Designation, Ra Medical Sells Dermatology Business
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com